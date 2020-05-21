Keith Wilcoxen May 21, 2020 55 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BISMARCK — Keith G. Wilcoxen, 85, of Bismarck died Saturday (May 16, 2020) at Hawthorne Inn, Danville.A memorial gathering will be scheduled at a later date. Rortvedt Funeral Services, 3 S. Hodge St., Tilton, is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers