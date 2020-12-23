TUSCOLA — Keli Christine Adkisson, 26, of Tuscola passed away suddenly on Sunday morning (Dec. 20, 2020) as a result of an automobile accident.
Celebration of life services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, at Tuscola Church of the Nazarene, 1001 Egyptian Trail, Tuscola, with Pastor Joe Carter officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscola Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Saturday until the time of service at the church. Everyone please wear a mask and follow social-distancing guidelines.
Keli was born on Oct. 2, 1994, in Mattoon, the daughter of Brett I. and Cathy D. Adkisson.
Survivors include her parents; sister, Chaley (Paul) Shipley, and her children, Koen and Emersyn; brother, Tyler Adkisson; maternal grandmother, Peggy Reinhart; paternal grandparents, Kathy and Tom Mann and Ronald Adkisson; uncle, Rusty (Leslie), and cousin, Jack; aunt, Christi (Troy), and cousins, Mat (Chelsea), Connor and Jenessa; and uncle, Marshall (Cara).
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Russell Reinhart; and great-uncle, Dale “Flash” Hanners.
Keli graduated from Tuscola Community High School in 2013. She worked as the office manager for Adkisson Construction Company. Keli loved animals, especially her Akita, Ladybug. Keli was well known for her sense of humor and was a very talented artist. She was a member of Tuscola Church of the Nazarene. Keli loved spending time with her nephew and niece, who grew to love her as Aunt Kiki. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and many friends.
Memorials are suggested to Hands-4-Paws, P.O. Box 204, Tuscola, IL 61953. Online condolences may be shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.