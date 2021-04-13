CHAMPAIGN — Kelsey Hummel, 34, of Champaign died at 10:23 p.m. Thursday (April 8, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Kelsey was born June 6, 1986, in Champaign, the daughter of Doug and Loretta Jordan Hummel.
Survivors include her father, Doug Hummel of Gibson City; maternal grandmother, Vivian Jordan of Onarga; and sister, Holly Hummel of Champaign.
She was preceded in death by her mother.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, is in charge of arrangements.