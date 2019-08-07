CHAMPAIGN — Kemal Piskin, 90, of Champaign passed away at 11:33 a.m. Monday (Aug. 5, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
There will be a graveside service at noon Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Mount Hope Cemetery, Champaign. Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Kemal was born May 2, 1929, in Maras, Turkey, a son of Osman and Fatma (Parlo) Piskin. He married Turan Semra Saygi on Aug. 24, 1984. She survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Kemal Piskin (Faye) of Manassas, Va., and Deniz Piskin (Julie) of Springfield; five grandchildren, Joshua, Hannah, Connor, Brennan and Laci; three brothers, Rauf Piskin of Springfield, Sal Piskin of Grand Rapids, Mich., and Cemal Piskin of Turkey; and a sister, Surreyya Haag of Germany.
Kemal was a renown published geologist who had full careers with the Illinois State Geological Survey and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACERL). In addition to his family, he also loved magic and was a long-standing member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians. Kemal was also owner of the first downstate Subway restaurant in the state of Illinois.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.