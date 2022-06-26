BONDVILLE — Kenna Licht Bowman, 69, of Bondville died Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
She was born Nov. 19, 1952, to Kenneth and Eileen Rosenberger Licht. She was the youngest of five daughters.
She married the love of her life, William Gregory Bowman, on Aug. 5, 1972. He preceded her in death on Jan. 20, 2004.
She is survived by her daughter, Marcie Bowman (Tim McLeod) of Urbana; her son, Gregory (Brittney) Bowman of Spring Grove; four grandchildren, Meghan Edwards, Madden Bowman, Josephine Bowman and Timothy McLeod; and three sisters, Vicki (Kerry-deceased) Budinger, Patty (Chuck) Easton and Nancy (Rich) Griffith.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Marge Martini.
She graduated from Unity High School in 1970. She formerly worked at Carle Clinic and the University of Illinois.
She was presently employed at the VFW Post 630 Auxiliary in Urbana and a life member of American Legion Post 71 Auxiliary.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Locust Grove Cemetery, Philo, with a lunch to follow at VFW Post 630, 1303 E. Main St, Urbana. Cremation rites will be accorded, as per her wishes.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to VFW Post 630 Auxiliary or a charity of donor’s choice.
Condolences may be offered at freesefh.com.