SAVOY — Alice Marilin (Simmons) Eckstein of Urbana passed away on April 14, 2020, with her loving husband, Kenneth Eckstein, at her side. She was 87. Kenneth Cook Eckstein of Urbana joined his loving wife, Alice, in heaven on Aug. 12, 2020. He was 91.
They are survived by their daughters, Suellen Eckstein of Evanston, Margaret Eckstein of Oak Park, Janet Eckstein of Mahomet and Karen Joy (Michael) of Lockport; they will be lovingly remembered by seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Parents, siblings, two grandsons and two great-granddaughters preceded them in death.
Alice was born in Geff to Preston and Maude (Williams) Simmons. She graduated from Fairfield High School in Fairfield. She attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, where she received a bachelor’s degree in education and earned a master’s degree in education from the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign. Alice met her husband, Kenneth, in 1960, and they were married 59 years. Alice worked as a middle-school mathematics teacher until she retired from Channahon School District 17 in 1992. Alice was very active in college and throughout her life. She was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church. She enjoyed golf, bowling, dancing, playing bridge and traveling with her husband. Alice was a sweet, loving and caring daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend.
Kenneth was born in Ivesdale to Henry and Grace (Cook) Eckstein. He graduated from Bement High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Kenneth married Alice (Simmons) in 1961, and they enjoyed 59 years together. He worked as a lab technician in the petrochemical industry until retiring in 1987. He and Alice were active members of the United Methodist Church. He was a member of American Legion Post 620, Bement, for over 65 years and a member of the Illinois Farm Bureau. He enjoyed gardening, travel, fishing, sports, investments and spending time with his family. Kenneth was a very generous and loving husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend.
A public memorial and reception for Kenny and Alice will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21, at 1:30 p.m. at Savoy United Methodist Church, 3002 W. Old Church Road, Champaign. COVID-19 precautions will be observed.