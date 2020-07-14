SAVOY — Ken Beard died peacefully on Friday, July 3, 2020, in Savoy.
One of two children, he was born in Cheyenne, Wyo., spending his childhood on the West Coast, where he met Lynn Greenwalt for the first time at the age of 16. Ken and Lynn were married in 1963 at Wayfairs Chapel located on the cliffs above the Pacific Ocean in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.
Lynn still resides in Savoy, close to their three children: Jennifer Redden of Champaign, Greg (Teresa) Beard of Champaign and Jeff Beard of Savoy.
Ken was incredibly proud of his children. He also enjoyed his four grandchildren, Jack, Claire and Grace Redden and Lucy Beard. He delighted in his grandchildren and was known as “Silly Grandpa.” Their fondest memories include family movie nights (always starring either Steve Martin or Bill Murray), his classical and flamingo guitar playing, and venturing outside during storms to watch the clouds.
His enthusiasm for adventure took him from a gymnast in high school, to becoming an avid surfer, and later entering the Air Force. Graduating from UCLA with his Ph.D. in 1970, Ken spent most of the next three years as a postdoctoral scientist at UCLA’s cloud physics laboratory. This work formed the foundation for later laboratory and theoretical work related to warm cloud microphysics that he developed at the University of Illinois.
Ken joined the Department of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 1974 after spending a short time at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, Colo., as a research scientist. Ken had a 50-50 joint appointment with the university department and the Illinois State Water Survey until his retirement in 2007.
Ken Beard was internationally known for his breakthrough work in cloud and precipitation physics. Ken’s work on droplet charging and on aerosol scavenging by droplets led to a better understanding of aerosol-cloud interactions, cloud indirect effects and potential ice nucleation mechanisms.
Ken’s work remains unparalleled in cloud physics, covering effects on scavenging ranging from altitude to electrical force to drag. He published over 70 theoretical studies of raindrop shape, canting and oscillations. Over the years, Ken has investigated the effects of drag; eddy shedding, charge and even electric fields on drop shape and oscillatory behavior.
Ken’s career with the U of I gave him and Lynn the opportunity to travel the world. Together they visited over 15 countries, returning to their favorites Norway, Ireland, Germany and Switzerland multiple times.
Family vacations were always to rainy climates to gather water samples for Ken’s research. This required dressing in survival suits and assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard; typically Jennifer was the one willing to go along, and trips to Hawaii were the family’s favorite. Ken was part of the Joint Hawaiian Warm Rain Project, a continuation of a tradition of rain research at a site southeast of Hilo on Hawaii Island that could be described as a forecaster's paradise because it rains every day there.
In 1986, flying above the volcanic coast of Hawaii, buffeted by a tropical storm armed with a laser and computer, Ken’s team recorded what may be the largest raindrop ever measured. The raindrop was 8 millimeters across, almost the size of a dime, and its oscillating shape earned the cover of Science News.
Family time was also spent watching many soccer games throughout the years as children and grandchildren played. As life began to slow down, Ken’s attention turned to his Japanese Garden that was featured in the Master Garden Walk in 2000.
The family wishes to offer deep appreciation to the staff at Reflections Memory Care who cared for “Kenny” in his final years. Here he remained full of humor and happiness until he passed listening to the sound of waves and seagulls.
Due to COVID limitations, no funeral services are planned. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association to provide Alzheimer’s care and support along with accelerate research.