CHAMPAIGN — Kenneth Edwin Bengoechea of Champaign died Monday (March 21, 2022) at Carle Foundation
Hospital.
Ken was born April 1, 1937, in Jerome, Idaho, to Victor Bengoechea and Margaret Strain Bengoechea. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army from 1959-1966. He married Wanda Boyer in 1968 in Ada, Idaho. Ken was a resident of Champaign County since the early 1970s, having come to Illinois from California.
On July 8, 1995, he married Nancy Louise Stremme Johnson at Grace Lutheran Church, Champaign. She survives.
Ken also is survived by his children, Tasha (Andrew Goldman) Bengoechea Goldman of Poway, Calif., and Tyler Bengoechea of Boise, Idaho; granddaughter, Nina Bengoechea Goldman of Poway; stepgranddaughter, Delaney (Ryne) Johnson Kemplin of Champaign; stepson, Lance (Arlinda Zaucha) Johnson of Champaign; grandson, Jonah Bengoechea Goldman of Poway; and stepgrandsons, Sinjin Johnson of Melbourne, Fla., and Tanner (Diana) Johnson of Brunswick, Md. Also surviving are sister-in-law Linda (Jack) Farmer of Parkersburg; brother Scott (Karen) Bengoechea of Boise; brother-in-law Don (Dee Breen) Stremme of Parkersburg; brother-in-law Don (Sharon) Judge of Olney; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings and sisters-in-law, Evelyn Judge and Karen Murphy Stremme.
Ken was a produce manager and buyer for Eisner Food Stores and Jewel Food Stores. In semi-retirement, he brokered the Southern Illinois peach and apple harvests. Fully retired, he completed many college courses of interest to him and was a very active member of the local bridge culture, playing at Ginger Creek Bridge Club several times weekly. He became a loyal Illini, holding many season football subscriptions with Nancy. Ken was a lover of the arts, most particularly classical music. He and Nancy were at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts nearly weekly during the season. Sinfonia da Camera was dear to him, as was the music of Sergei Rachmaninoff.
Weekends often found him and Nancy at local and regional antique shows and sales. His collection of antique clocks fills the walls at their home. He was a member of the University of Illinois President’s Council, the Krannert Art Museum, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts Marquee Circle, Friends of Allerton Park, Friends of WILL, the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI), the University Library Friends and the Fighting Illini I-Fund. Additionally, he supported Sinfonia da Camera, the University of Illinois School of Music, the University Bands, the Lyric and Opera Theater, the Carle Illinois School of Medicine, the Champaign Park District, the Public Art League, the Champaign-Urbana Symphony Orchestra, the Champaign-Urbana Ballet and the Baroque Artists of Champaign-Urbana.
Ken loved to entertain, and he and Nancy were well known for their wonderful and large holiday parties and dinner parties. He loved the holidays, especially Christmas, helping Nancy with their many holiday trees. He and Nancy enjoyed traveling in the U.S. and abroad, including most of Europe plus northern Africa and South America.
Memorials may be made to Sinfonia da Camera, 909 W. Oregon, Suite 202, Urbana, IL 61801, or the Basque Museum and Cultural Center, 611 W. Grove St., Boise, ID 83702.
Visitation will be on Saturday, March 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign. Private interment will be next week at Roselawn Cemetery, Champaign.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.