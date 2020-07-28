RANTOUL — Kenneth E. Coffin, 67, passed away Sunday (July 26, 2020) at his home in rural Rantoul.
He was born Oct. 23, 1952, in Champaign to Wilson “Wick” Coffin and Anna (Furtney) Coffin. He married Susan (Raup) Coffin on Aug. 8, 1986. She survives.
Also surviving are his sons, Cale (Cheri) Coffin of Thomasboro, John (Regina) Coffin of Rantoul and Joshua (Rachel) Coffin of Ludlow; and brother, Wayne (Vicky) Coffin of Rantoul. He is also survived by 11 grandkids and nine great-grandkids. His parents and beloved dog, Rusty, preceded him in death.
He graduated in 1970 from Rantoul Township High School, where he was active in FFA, in which he earned the Star Farmer Award. He attended Parkland College.
Kenneth was a third-generation farmer and built his own trucking company, Coffin Trucking LLC. He was passionate about helping others in the community and served on the Sangamon Valley Fire Protection District for nearly 20 years. He was instrumental in developing the EMS program within the department. He also served as a clerk for four years and highway commissioner for 12 years for Condit Township. He enjoyed his yearly hunting trip with friends to Mount Sterling, Ill., NASCAR, camping with his wife, and being surrounded by family.
Graveside funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 31, at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Champaign. Memorials may be made to Salvation Army.
