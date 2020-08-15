URBANA — Kenneth Cook Eckstein of Urbana joined his loving wife, Alice, in heaven on Aug. 12, 2020. He was 91.
Surviving are their four daughters, Suellen Eckstein of Evanston, Margaret Eckstein of Oak Park, Janet Eckstein of Mahomet and Karen Joy (Michael) of Lockport; he will be lovingly remembered by his seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
His wife, his parents, siblings, two grandsons and two great-granddaughters preceded him in death.
Kenneth was born July 17, 1929, in Ivesdale to Henry and Grace (Cook) Eckstein. He graduated from Bement High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Kenneth married Alice (Simmons) in 1961 and they enjoyed 59 years together.
He worked as a lab technician in the petrochemical industry until retiring in 1987. He and Alice were active members of the United Methodist Church. He was a member of American Legion Post 620 in Bement for over 65 years and a member of the Illinois Farm Bureau. He enjoyed gardening, traveling, fishing, sports, investments and spending time with his family.
Kenneth was a very generous and loving husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend.
Private family services will be held Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Morgan Memorial Home in Savoy, and he will be laid to rest at Rice Cemetery in Champaign County. A public memorial to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations in memory of Kenneth may be made to the Alzheimer's Association to honor his wife by going online to alz.org or mailing to the home office at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601.
Condolences may be offered to the Eckstein family at morganmemorialhome.com.