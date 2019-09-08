HUME — Kenneth Ellis, 89, of Hume passed away at 1:10 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 7, 2019) at his residence in Hume.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Joines Funeral Home, 401 W. Gillogly St., Newman, with the Rev. Gene Creek and the Rev. Melanie Forcum officiating. Burial will be in Young America Cemetery, north of Hume. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home preceding the service.
Kenneth was born in Paris, Ill., a son of Bayles and Mamie Shick Ellis. He married Linda Currey in 1953. She survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Mark Stephen (Linda) Ellis of New Tazewell, Tenn., and David Ray Ellis of Tolono; two grandchildren, Katherine Nichole Ellis and Benjamin Michael Ellis; one sister, Linda Gallatin, Indianapolis.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather; Charlie Walsh; six brothers; and one sister.
He was a medic corpsman in the U.S. Navy, where he served along with the Marines in Korea.
He was retired from USI in Tuscola, where he worked for over 35 years. He was a member of the Hume American Legion Post and the Hume United Methodist Church.
Kenneth was an avid Cardinals fan and enjoyed watching all sports on TV. He loved gardening and working in his yard.
Memorials may be made to the Hume United Methodist Church.
Joines Funeral Home, Newman, is in charge of arrangements.