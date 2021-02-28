BUCKLEY — Kenneth Ray Ennen, 72, of Buckley passed away at 7 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 206 E. Main St., Buckley, with the Rev. J. Kevin Wyckoff officiating. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery with military honors by Buckley American Legion Byron A. Hickerson Post 432. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Baier Family Funeral Services, Buckley, is handling arrangements.
Kenneth was born May 25, 1948, in Paxton, the son of Raymond Theodore and Erma Engehausen Ennen. He married Alice Jarboe on Aug. 7, 1982, in Buckley. She survives.
Along with his wife, he is survived by his children, Carl (Julie) Downs of Champaign, Colby (Anna) Downs of Bloomington, Pam (Brent) Sinn of Cissna Park and April Ennen of Danville; nine grandchildren; one sister, Diane (Larry) Lambright of Mahomet; and one brother, Gary Ennen of Oakwood.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jim Ennen.
Kenneth graduated from Buckley-Loda High School and Illinois Commercial College. He served in the United States Army and is a Vietnam veteran. Ken was employed by the Buckley-Loda Elevator until his retirement.
He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buckley, and Buckley American Legion Byron A. Hickerson Post 432. He enjoyed working in his yard, tending to the flowers and plants, and spending time on the computer. But nothing meant more to him than being with his grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Christopher & Dana Reeves Foundation or Spinal Cord Injury Research Program at Mayo Clinic.
Please share your memories and condolences with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.