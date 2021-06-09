CHAMPAIGN — Kenneth "Kenny" Andrew Gall, 59, of Champaign, formerly of Rantoul, passed away Sunday (June 6, 2021).
He was a graduate of the Rantoul Township High School Class of 1979. Ken was raised as a Master Mason in Urbana Lodge 157 on Jan. 10, 2017. He was a retired bus driver with Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District (MTD).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald E. Gall and Judith M. Schrock, and niece, Jessica Davis.
He is survived by his wife, Carla R. Gall of Champaign; stepmother, Anna Gall of Las Cruces, N.M.; sister Karen (Roy) Black, nephews Michael (Krystal) Black and Eric Black of Warrensburg, Mo., and sister Pamela (Arnold) Davis, nephew Matthew of Cochranville, Pa.; stepbrothers, Fred (Grace) Gomez of San Antonio, Texas, and Alfonso Gomez of Phoenix, Ariz.; stepsister, Patricia (David Sheldon) Gomez of Seattle; daughters, Lauren Gall of Chicago and Elyse Gall of Joliet; and six grandchildren, Sophie, Elijah, Christopher, Dylan, Rose and John of Rantoul.
The family will receive friends at Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, from 10 to 11 a.m. Masonic rites will be held at 10:45 a.m. Friday, June 11.