OAKWOOD — Kenneth E. Green of Oakwood passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana. He was 80 years old.
Born June 4, 1939, he was the oldest of three children born to Wilbur G. and Irene M. (Armstrong) Green. He married Karen Sue (Byers) in 1962.
He is survived by his wife, Karen; their two children, David W. Green (Becky Quick) and Kimberly A. Green; four grandchildren, Chelsea, Natalie and Molly (David’s daughters) and Klaire (Kim’s daughter); two great-grandchildren, Ashton (Chelsea’s son) and Olivia (Molly’s daughter); his sister, Carol I. (Green) James; Norman D. James, who was like a brother to him; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, William T. Green (Helen, who survives).
Kenny started driving when he was 12 years old and worked from the time he was 13 until he retired from Illinois Power Company after working there for 29 years. During his career at IP, he was an assistant control room operator, supervisor, and had also been an assistant business manager for the IBEW Local 51. He knew labor laws inside and out and was never afraid to challenge anyone on what was right or wrong. He stood firm on what he believed in.
“Greenie” had a good sense of humor and enjoyed a good prank. He was well known as a great storyteller, a staunch democrat and an avid fisherman – he kicked butt when it came to fishing and won many contests. Much to the chagrin of family members, several of his trophies were in the form of stuffed bass mounted on wall plaques in the family room. After retiring from IP, he and Karen spent many winters in Naples, Fla., fishing from their boat on the Gulf of Mexico.
A patient teacher and mentor, he was a true jack-of-all-trades. He knew how to do or repair pretty much anything and passed much of his knowledge on to family and friends.
Kenny Green was a good husband, father and friend who was loved very much. He lived a good, long life and will be remembered and missed by many.
Per his request, there will be no services. Online condolences: rortvedtfuneralservices.com.