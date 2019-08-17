ROBERTS — Kenneth John Hanford, 60, of Roberts passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday (Aug. 13, 2019).
Ken was born on June 13, 1959, in Watseka, a son of Everett and Ruth Bruniga Hanford. He grew up in rural Roberts and graduated from Ford Central High School in 1977. He and Christine Walters of Roberts were married on March 28, 1981. Together, they designed and created a beautiful home and garden paradise, where they raised their two children, Emma and Elliott.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Anthony Hanford.
Surviving are his wife, Christine Hanford of Roberts; daughter, Emma (Scott) Ehrhardt of Indianapolis; son, Elliott Hanford of Roberts; grandson, Adam Hanford of Roberts; twin sister, Kathleen (Douglas) Perkinson of Thawville; sister, Jennifer (Bud) Stevens of Roberts; brother, James Hunter of Cresson, Texas; and nieces and nephews, Megan Hanford, Mike (Vanessa) Tongate and Paul Theesfield, all of Roberts, and Lee (Sherry) Tongate and their three daughters of Mingo Junction, Ohio.
Ken was a farmer, working with Porkville/Perkinson Farms in Thawville for 43 years. He was an elder at the Onarga Christian Church and longtime board chairman at Prairie States Christian Service Camp in Watseka.
He lovingly shared his talent for construction work by overseeing the design and building of the new church facility in Onarga and participating in construction ministry to build churches throughout the Midwest. Ken and Chris loved trees and plants, and their family spent many annual vacations tree shopping in Michigan. Their property in Roberts includes over 80 unique species.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at the Onarga Christian Church, officiated by longtime friend and international missionary David Poling of Hong Kong, and Chuck Jones. Burial will follow in Ridgeland Township Cemetery in Thawville, with son-in-law Scott Ehrhardt presiding.
Pallbearers will be Mark Ried, Erwin de Leon, Megan Hanford, Paul Theesfield, Jim Manzke, Jordan Manzke, Gary Perkinson and Harry Hanford. Honorary pallbearers include Russell Perkinson, Tim Hoke, Douglas Perkinson, Russell (Bud) Stevens, Jim Hunter, Adam Hanford and David Poling.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at the Onarga Christian Church and one hour prior to the funeral service on Tuesday.
Memorials may be made to Onarga Christian Church Bell Tower Fund or Prairie States Christian Service Camp.
Please share a memory of Ken on his Facebook page.