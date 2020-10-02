RANTOUL — Kenneth Lee Hill, 82, of Rantoul passed away at 3: 24 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 30, 2020) at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton.
Ken was born on Sept. 21, 1938, in Alton, the son of Lawrence and Aleen (Jaco) Hill. He married Joyce Pointer on Nov. 11, 1956, at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. She survives.
He is also survived by eight children, Steven Hill of Charleston, S.C., Terry (Steve) Clark of Norfolk, Va., Laura Cross of Troy, Mo., Loren (Carole) Hill of Dewey, Gary Hill of Rantoul, Tiffany Hill of Rantoul, John Hill of Minneapolis and Teriona Hill of Marion; one brother, Larry Hill; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Linda Work; four brothers; and four sisters.
Ken graduated from Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto and later from the University of Maryland. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served from 1956 to 1958, and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving from 1958 to 1984. Ken later worked for the post office in Champaign until his retirement. He was a member of the American Legion Post 287, in Rantoul. Ken enjoyed going out to eat and watching baseball, football and NASCAR. He also was involved in coaching youth sports in his younger years.
According to his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded by Illiana Cremation Society. Condolences may be sent to the family on his everlasting memorial page at IllianaCremation.com.