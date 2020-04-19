SAVOY — Kenneth Ray Hyde, 85, of Savoy passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.
Kenneth was born Sept. 13, 1934, the son of Eldie and Rosa (Brewer) Hyde. He was raised in Rantoul and Thomasboro and was a graduate of Rantoul High School. He was employed at Magnavox and retired from Kraft Foods after 25 years of employment.
Kenneth married Carolyn Williamson, his wife of 63 years, on Jan. 4, 1957; she survives. He is also survived by his sisters, Betty Goodson and her son, Tom, of Oklahoma City and Marjorie Arnold of Thomasboro and her children, Gayle McKay of Champaign and Jay Arnold of Thomasboro, as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.
Services for Kenneth will be private.
A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church, Savoy, to be announced at a later date.
The family has entrusted Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, with his arrangements.
Please join his family in sharing photos, videos and memories on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.