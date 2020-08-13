HOMER — Up anchors away, we sail to distant lands
On our ship of gossamer strands
Where men are mice and minnows whales
And dreams are the winds that power our sails.
— by Kenneth Jones
Kenneth (KC) Jones of Homer sailed away in peace on Tuesday (Aug. 11, 2020) after a valiant four-year battle with cancer. He will be forever missed by his family and friends.
Born to Doris and Kenneth L. Jones on Jan. 20, 1939, Kenny was the oldest of five. He was extremely close to his brothers and sisters, taking his role of big brother seriously. Stories of their childhood in the country outside of Tolono grew in humor, if not in truth, every Thanksgiving.
In 1957, Kenny graduated from Unity High and joined the Navy as a clerk. After completing his service, he returned home and enrolled at the University of Illinois. While French 101 proved too great a challenge for a young man with a central Illinois accent, he never stopped learning and evolving. He inherited his love of books from his mother, filling shelves with encyclopedias, design books and science fiction.
Kenny defined himself as an artist. He was forever grateful to his friend, Bob Swisher, for giving him his first real job. Bob said he had to be an artist because he was a terrible bartender. During his career, he created backdrops at WCIA channel 3, pioneered new printing techniques at Solo Cup Company and ran the marketing department at the Institute for Personality and Ability Testing.
For many years, he freelanced out of his basement, designing well-known logos. He always told his kids to find something you love to do and success will follow. He was living proof of his own advice.
In 1993, he married his soulmate, Sue, making a lovely life in Homer. They complemented each other’s strengths and held each other up in times of weakness. Together, they enjoyed traveling the country, exploring art galleries, cheering on the UI and spoiling their grandchildren. He never fully recovered from her loss. They agreed to disagree about religion, but if there’s poetic justice, she’s now holding his hand and delighting in telling him he was wrong.
Kenny believed in the value of community service. For over three decades, he was a member of the Homer Lion’s Club, taking on the town calendar and often manning the Fourth of July grill. He was an integral part of building the Homer library, proudly volunteering his time until his last months.
He was, in many ways, a study in contrasts, a Renaissance man. He was an artist, designer, marketer, maker, poet, builder and inventor. He was a boy from a one-room schoolhouse who ran the art department of a major company. He could drywall a house in a day with nothing but an X-ACTO knife and a T-square. He collected typefaces the way other dads collected fishing lures. He loved classical music and hated lawn mowers. He was disciplined about his diabetes but snuck cookies to the grandkids. He was a wearer of suits among overalls. He was, and always will be, a guiding voice inside our hearts.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sheryl Sue Jones.
He is survived by his son, Kory Jones (Karen); daughter, Lori Jones; stepdaughters, Jesica Wattles (Brian) and Jenniffer Principe (Paul); siblings, Earnest Jones (Debbie), Elizabeth Burnett and William Jones (Mary); and four beloved grandchildren, Kaleb, Penelope, Joel and Xavier.
He wass also preceded in death by his sister, Donna Sue Swanson.
Due to the current health crisis, a celebration of life will be held in the spring.
Memorial gifts may be made to the American Diabetes Association and the Homer Community Library. Kirby Funeral Home is assisting the family.