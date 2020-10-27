WESTVILLE — On Friday (Oct. 23, 2020) Kenneth "Kenny" Pruitt of Westville, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 68. He also leaves behind three brothers and many other close family members and friends.
Kenny will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a hardworking man dedicated to the trucking industry for over 50 years. He will be remembered for how much he cared for and loved his family. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and advice, his passion for his "batmobile" adventures with his children, and his love of mowing "everyone's" yard. He has left an unremovable impression on our hearts, and we will miss him greatly but will celebrate him with the fondest of memories. In conversation, Kenny never said "goodbye," but would say "see me later." And that we will.
A celebration of Kenny’s life will be at noon Friday, Oct. 30, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 414 S. State St., Westville, IL 61883, with Pastor James Blue officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday prior to his service at the funeral home. As per his wishes, Kenny will be accorded cremation rites. It is kindly requested that face masks be worn and social distancing is practiced by those in attendance of the visitation and service.
Please join his family in sharing memories through his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.