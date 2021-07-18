HOMER — Kenneth Edward Kirby liked people to call him "Kirby"; a loving son, brother, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Kirby was born Nov. 17, 1940, to the late Dewey and Helen Louise (See) Kirby of Farmer City.
He was preceded in death by his significant other, M. Irene Christenson; and brothers-in-law, Butcher Woods and John Johnson.
Kirby transitioned to heaven on April 5, 2021, at the age of 80 years.
Kirby was owner and funeral director of the Kirby Funeral Homes in Homer, Broadlands and Fithian. He graduated from Moore High School in 1959 from Farmer City. He was a master mason for Masonic Lodge 199 in Homer for 56 years. He was also a longtime Lion's Club member.
Kirby is survived by his four children, Randy Kirby, Richard (Susan) Kirby, Rebecca (George) Kuhn and Rodney Kirby (significant other Kim); 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Ruth Woods and Linda Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on July 25 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the American Legion in Farmer City.
In lieu of flowers, please make any donation to a charity of your choice.