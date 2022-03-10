MAHOMET — Kenneth Grindley, 65, of Mahomet passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at home.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mildred Grindley.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Grindley of Mahomet; daughters, Sarah (Lee Jones) Grindley and Rachel (Adam) Ennis; grandchildren, Samantha, Savannah, Colt and Wyatt; and brothers, Roger Grindley and Robert Grindley.
A celebration of life is planned for May 8 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Elks Lake Pavillion at Lake of the Woods, Mahomet.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.