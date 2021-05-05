CHAMPAIGN — Kenneth Lemons, 44, of Champaign passed way Thursday, April 22, 2021.
Celebration of life services will be held on Friday, May 7, at Vineyard Church of Central Illinois, 1500 N. Lincoln Ave., Urbana. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with services following at 11 a.m. Officiant will be Pastor Jordan Simmons. Final interment will immediately follow services at Lincoln Memorial Gardens, Urbana.
Celebration of life services were entrusted to Williams Memorial Services, 1203 N. Market St., Champaign.