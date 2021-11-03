TUCSON, Ariz. — Kenneth Lloyd Rinehart of Tucson, Ariz., who grew up in Urbana, has died after extensive medical complications. He was pronounced dead Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 26, 2021, after life support was discontinued. His wife, Holly Cauley; mother, Marlyn Rinehart; and brothers, John Benjamin and Nicholas, were at his bedside when he passed at age 57.
Ken was born July 3, 1964, at Carle Foundation Hospital, the first child of Prof. Kenneth and Ms. Marlyn Rinehart. He attended the Montessori School of C-U, Leal Elementary and Urbana Junior High and Senior High. He attended DeVry Institute of Technology, where he graduated with honors in electronic engineering. His was the first graduating class from DeVry's new campus in Lombard. He then moved to Tucson to attend graduate school at the University of Arizona.
After leaving school, Ken became owner and manager of several rental properties in the campus area, one of which has a National Historical Preservation listing.
In addition, he frequently serviced pinball machines and jukeboxes, often owning quite a few himself. Also, he bought and repaired many cars (some vintage) to sell ultimately. These projects reflected his innate, lifetime mechanical skills.
Ken was preceded in death by his father and all four grandparents.
Surviving are his wife, Holly Cauley of Tucson; mother, Marlyn Rinehart of Urbana; brother John Benjamin (wife Annie Howell and children August and Margot) of Burlington, Vt.; and brother Nicholas Whitsitt Rinehart (son Henry J. Rinehart).
Ken's body is being cremated, and some ashes are to be cast over Mt. Lemon above Tucson. No service is planned at this time, but wife Holly expects to hold a celebration of life for Ken at home in the spring for friends and family.