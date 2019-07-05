URBANA — Kenneth E. Loggins, 71, of Urbana passed away at 9:55 p.m. Wednesday (July 3, 2019) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Kenneth was born May 11, 1948, in Birmingham, Ala., the son of Elmer and Clara Lucille (Watson) Loggins.
Kenneth is survived by his children, Kenneth Loggins of Danville, Ginger Brennan of Ivesdale, Amy Souva of Champaign, Nicole Loggins of Danville, Paul Loggins of Grand Rapids, Mich., and Anjanette Loggins of Monticello; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and brother, V.P. "Micky" Loggins of Annapolis, Md.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Kenneth retired as general manager for U-Haul and was a self-entrepreneur. He enjoyed politics, golfing and was an artist. Kenneth loved baseball and the Cubs. He played baseball at Danville High School, with his father on the Danville Boosters; in a college prospect league/team in Birmingham; and in the minor leagues in the Twilight League for the Berlines.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home. Interment will be in Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Mackey-Wright Funeral Home to assist with expenses.
Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.