SAVOY — Kenneth Melvin Lansing, 97, of Savoy died at 10:53 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 21, 2022) at home.
There will be no services. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is in charge of arrangements.
Kenneth was born on July 23, 1925, in Schenectady, N.Y., the son of Frank and Gladys Krueger Lansing. He married Alice Kendrick on Aug. 12, 1951, in Ithaca, N.Y. She died on Sept. 25, 2001.
Survivors include two daughters, Laura Lansing of Hollidaysburg, Pa., and Jennifer Prewitt of Jacksonville; and his cousin, Clifford Hedden and family of New York.
Kenneth was a U.S. Navy veteran of WWII.
The family would like to thank OSF Hospice; his personal caregivers, Jossie, Ben and Vicki; and the staff of The Windsor of Savoy for years of support.
Memorial contributions may be made to OSF Hospice.