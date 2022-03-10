CHAMPAIGN — Kenneth L. Miebach, 75, of Champaign died Tuesday (March 8, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Mr. Miebach was born Aug. 15, 1946, the only son of Paul Miebach Jr. and Alberta (Boughers) Miebach. He married Paula (Hutcherson) Miebach on Oct. 7, 1966. She survives.
Also surviving are sisters Nancy Miebach of Michigan and Deborah (Walt) Fuller of Rantoul; stepmother Elinor Miebach; and sister-in-law Pat (Gary) Turnbo of Westminster, Colo.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Miebach; mother, Alberta Hertenstein; stepfather, Herman Hertenstein; and brother-in-law, Bill Hutcherson.
Kenneth was a Vietnam veteran, having served in the Army from 1966-'68.
He drove a semi for General Transfer for 20 years. He then was a video technician for Nelson Enterprises for 23 years and later for Accel Entertainment. He retired in 2019.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, March 14, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Attire is casual. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign, with military rites accorded by VFW Post 5520.
Kenny and Paula enjoyed many years of boating on Lake Shelbyville and other lakes. He also enjoyed photography and, in his younger years, motorcycles.
Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army, Humane Society or an organization of the donor’s choice. Condolence may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.