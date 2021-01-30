OAKWOOD — Kenneth (Kenny) Dale Miller Jr. of Oakwood passed away Monday (Jan. 25, 2021).
He was born on Jan. 30, 1948, to Kenneth and Elva Miller, in Danville. He was a graduate of Oakwood High School in 1966. He married the love of his life, Mary Ann Burnett, on Sept. 2, 1967; she survives.
Kenny served in the Air Force for four years and did a tour in Vietnam with their intelligence division. After returning home, Kenny started to work at TeePak as a line worker, where he worked for 42 years until he happily retired in 2011.
Kenny is also survived by his three sons, Brett Patrick (Shelly Collom) Miller of Georgetown, Scott Dale (Brooks) Miller of St Joseph and Jeremy Joseph (Jennifer) Miller of Byron, Ga.; four grandchildren, Makynzie Britton Miller of Catlin and Mark Edward, Teagan Noelle and Ashlyn McKenna Miller, all of St Joseph; and numerous in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and younger brothers, Dave and Merle.
Kenny was the kindest, most gentle soul you could ever meet. He never had a harsh word to say about anyone. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. But what he loved most in this world was his family; his wife was his light, his sons his pride and his grandchildren his joy. They have all lost a part of their heart and will forever miss their husband, dad and grandpa. He will be missed dearly by all who loved and knew him.
A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Officiating will be Pastor Patti Wise. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Oakwood. Holy Family Church, Danville, will be hosting a luncheon after the funeral. Visitation will be held the evening prior, Sunday, Jan. 31, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be made in Kenneth’s name to the Vermilion County Conservation Foundation, c/o Forest Glen Preserve, 20301 East 900 North, Westville, IL 61883. Please join Kenny’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.