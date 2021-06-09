PESOTUM — After a courageous battle with cancer, Kenneth “Kenny” Mills, 69, peacefully passed away at 1:10 a.m. Friday (June 4, 2021) at home in Pesotum, surrounded by loved ones.
Kenny was born April 10, 1952, in Danville, the son of Gerald Mills and Jane Jordan Mills.
Survivors include his wife, Lou Anne (Archer) Mills; two daughters, Erin Edwards (Brian) and Abby Mills (Jermaine Lindsey); and son, Camron Mills (Jacy).
He has two sons by marriage, Michael Burton (Melissa) and Nathan Burton (Jessica Blanton); and 12 grandchildren, Jonathan, Parker, Macey, Phoenix, Knight, Tristan, Kamy, JaDeon, Zoey, NeVaeh, Lila and Sylvia; and his mother, Jane Mills; his sister, Brenda Bratton (Dennis); and his one niece, Jennifer Farber; and two nephews, Jason Bratton and Jacob Bratton.
Kenny attended Danville High School, and after graduating in 1970, attended Illinois State University, earning his degree in criminal justice. He held several professional positions, all of them centered on his passion for working with people. In his spare time, Kenny could be found white-water rafting, off-road adventure and hiking, flower gardening, traveling, completing mission trips or just gently observing the beauty of nature (especially the eagles at Starved Rock). He loved the Indy 500, attending 40 races over the years. His sports teams of choice were the Green Bay Packers (proudly wearing his Packers jacket in Chicago) and, of course, the Fighting Illini. Kenny enjoyed joyful banter, had an incredible sense of humor and loved the Lord with his entire heart. In 2016, Kenny met and married Lou Anne, whom he lovingly referred to as his “God send.” They turned each day into an adventure and were grateful for every moment the Lord granted them. Prior to his death, Kenny took great comfort in knowing his participation in a cancer study might lead to a cure to help others.
Loved by his family and friends, he is missed and will be held always in our hearts.
A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 11, at Windsor Road Christian Church, 2501 Windsor Road, Champaign.
In lieu flowers, memorials may be made to the American Indian Christian Mission (aicm.org), Show Low, Ariz.