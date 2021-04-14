ST. JOSEPH — Kenneth (Kayo) V. Mullen, 86, of St. Joseph died Friday (April 9, 2021) at home.
Ken was born in Tabor City, N.C., in 1934.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Ruth Mullen of Havana, Ill., and wife of 63 years, Miriam (Mim) Mullen, also previously of Havana, Ill.
He is survived by his two sons, Scott Mullen of St. Joseph and Kip Mullen and wife Christina Braun of Prescott, Ariz.; three daughters, Jody Piro and husband Jerry Piro of Miami, Laurie Mullen and husband Mathew Stuve of Muncie, Ind., and Kerry Mullen and husband Ed Risch of Chicago; seven grandchildren, Patrick Mullen, Kyle Piro and wife Melissa Levine-Piro, Taylor Kennedy and husband Gavin Kennedy, Laura Piro, Jordan Cantrell and husband Kalalau Cantrell and Jim and Dan Risch (late); five great-grandsons, Kip, Maddox, Dylan, Harrison and Levi; his brother, Regis Mullen and wife Patti Mullen Dallas; two nephews, Shane Mullen and wife Danielle Mullen and Jason Mullen of Dallas; and great-nephew, Knox, and great-niece, Kennedy.
Ken graduated from Havana Community High School in 1952, where he was the varsity quarterback, and from the University of Illinois in 1956, where he studied education and was a member of Sigma Pi. As a lifelong learner, he continued his post-baccalaureate studies with courses at Western Illinois University and the University of Illinois. Ken and his wife, Miriam, were frequent attendees of various educational lectures at Parkland College and the University of Illinois.
His first teaching position was at Astoria High School, teaching biology and civics and serving as head basketball coach. In 1963-1964, he taught biology and civics at Ogden High School, where he was also head baseball, cross country, basketball and track coach. His teams won conference titles in all sports both years.
In 1964, Ken accepted a position at Rantoul Township High School. He taught physical science, biology and earth sciences. Named head football coach in 1970, his teams won three conference championships under his leadership. In 1975, he retired from coaching but continued to teach until 1990 when he retired after 34 years of teaching.
The love of his life, Miriam, was a friend since childhood. They attended Havana High School and the University of Illinois together before marrying. They loved nature and travelled and hiked trails throughout the United States after retirement and also locally at Homer Lake.
Ken loved to garden, exercise, read science books, play cards, and was a loyal Illini and Cardinals fan. He inspired his children to value education and learning, enjoy being physically fit and embrace wellness. A constant companion with his wife, they both enjoyed their family’s company.
A private family memorial will be held at Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul. Donations in his remembrance may be made to the American Cancer Society.