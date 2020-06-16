TUCSON, Ariz. — Kenneth Dwain Polite was born in Tripoli, Africa, on April 13, 1957, to parents Elmo (Paul) L. Polite and Florence (Moreland) Polite. Kenneth died at 3:30 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz., where he has resided for the past 35 years.
He was preceded in death by his father and maternal grandmother, Dorothy Moreland, along with numerous other relatives. Kenneth was married once to Jacqueline Lenoir and to that union had one child, Jason Polite of Champaign.
Kenneth is also survived by his other children, Brett Williams, Calista Williams, Derek Hinton, Mia Polite and Taylor Polite, all of Tucson. He also leaves behind his mother, Florence Powell (William), and one brother, Kevin Polite, and one sister, Lisa Williams, all of whom reside in Las Vegas, Nev. Kenneth also leaves behind many cousins, uncles and aunts throughout the United States.
An Army veteran, Kenneth was working for the VA Hospital in Tucson, Ariz., prior to his illness and death. He will be missed by many and kept in touch through Facebook. A special thanks to his cousin, Michael Moreland, and friend, Herb Tinsley, who through it all were there until the end.