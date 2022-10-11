RANTOUL — Kenneth Franklin Pruitt, 63, of Rantoul passed away Sunday (Oct. 9, 2022) at home, surrounded by his family.
Kenny was born June 23, 1959, to Frank and Mary Pruitt. Both preceded him in death. He married Jeanette Kiel in November 1987. She survives.
Also surviving two children, Margaret “Maggy” and Franklin “Frankie,” both of Rantoul; three sisters, Sherril (Jim) O’Neil of Arizona, Hattie Pruitt of Broadlands and Brenda (Steve) Edwards of Urbana.
Kenny was an avid hunter before his heath declined. Fishing gave him enjoyment in his final years. He was proud to be an Air Force veteran. Many thanks to the Danville VA, Carle Foundation Hospital and OSF hospital for the care and support they gave.
There will be a gathering of family and friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. His ashes will be buried in Danville National Cemetery at a later date.