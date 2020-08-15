GIBSON CITY — Kenneth Raum, 77, passed peacefully in his home Tuesday (Aug. 11, 2020) after a battle with cancer.
Husband of Sharon K. Raum. Father of Tally Bauer of Newman, Terese (Darby) Robertson of Morton, Kenneth “Trent” Raum of Phoenix, Ariz., and Torrie (Andy) Jones of Paxton. Survived by his siblings, Charles (Mary) Raum and Jo Ellen Smith. Preceded in death by his parents, Irvin and Ruby Raum. Stepfamily includes Greg (Charlene) Mears, Shari (Robert) Stelling, Diana (Edward) Black, Edward (Kristy) Mears and Bill (Maureen) Mears. Further survived by 12 grandchildren, one great-grandson, nieces, nephews, cousins and many wonderful friends.
Ken served in the Navy and was a USM Seabee 7 during the Cuban missile crisis. He worked at Schipperts Aquality Solutions for 35 years. He loved farming and enjoyed working at Gary Nettleton’s farm during his retirement. His hobbies included NASCAR, tractor pulling, women’s softball, basketball and theater.
Ken had a gift and love of making people smile and laugh anytime he saw them. He will truly be missed.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Lamb Young Funeral Home is assisting the family.