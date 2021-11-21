CLINTON — Kenneth Raymond Honecker Sr., 74, of Bement passed away 11:32 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at his family residence in Bement.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at Calvert Funeral Home, 201 S. Center St., Clinton, with Steve Ingram officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Kenneth was born Nov. 22, 1946, in Centralia, the son of Ervin Charles “Bud” and Irene (Hardwick) Honecker Jr. He married Connie Curry on March 11, 1978, in Monticello.
Survivors include his wife, Connie Honecker of Bement; his mother, Irene Lamb of Clinton; five children, Kenneth Honecker Jr. of Severna Park, Md., Amanda Gapinski of Danvers and Karrie (Mark) Polen, Kristopher Honecker and Kendra (James) Hunt, all of Clinton; 14 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Patsy Glenn of Heber Springs, Ark.; Helen Elaine (Jeff) Gibson of Mt. Zion and Michael (Jennifer) Honecker of Longview.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his father.
Kenneth served his country in the Army. He retired from G.T.E. after 40 years of service. Kenneth’s passion was playing and singing in bands since 1966. The last 28 years, he played at the Bement Country Opry. He enjoyed motorcycles and going to car shows.