LODA — Kenneth "Ken" William Riecks, 87, of Loda passed away at 12:07 a.m. Monday (July 1, 2019) at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton Senior Living.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, 210 W. Center St., Paxton. The Rev. John Hauck will officiate. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery with military honors by Paxton American Legion Prairie Post 150.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Ken was born June 6, 1932, in rural Anchor in McLean County. He is the son of Frederich William and Edith Taylor Riecks. He married Natalie Sue Wiggers on Dec. 31, 1960, in Urbana. She survives.
Along with Natalie, Ken is survived by three sons, Mark (Stacey) Riecks of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, David (Anna Barnes) Riecks of Champaign and Craig (Candi) Riecks of Loda; six grandchildren, Kimberly (Jeremy) To, Bailey Riecks, Blake Riecks, Corbin Riecks, Carter Riecks and Caiden Riecks; two great-grandchildren, Kinley To and Delaney To; three sisters, Roberta Stein, Shirley (Ron) Wright and Karolyn (Wayne) Riecks-Estes; and brother-in-law, Dale Jones.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Edith, who died when Ken was 14, as well as his father and stepmother, Velna, and sister, Vauna Jones of Gibson City.
Ken helped on his father's farm as a boy. He served as a load master with the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, logging more than 120 overseas flights. He graduated from the University of Illinois with a bachelor of science degree in agriculture and marketing. Ken worked for several years for Kroger and JM Jones/Supervalu, eventually settling in Mahomet prior to relocating to Lake Iroquois, Loda, when he purchased the Paxton IGA in 1986. He retired from the store in 2002.
Ken supported his community volunteering with the Boy Scouts of America and later as a mentor for Paxton Junior High School. He was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Paxton. He also was a member of the Lions Club, Paxton Chamber, PRIDE in Paxton, United Fund, Lake Iroquois Finance Committee and the Exchange Club.
Ken enjoyed travel and was an all-around athlete and sports fan, cheering on both his children and grandchildren, as well as the Illini.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Paxton or the Paxton Community Fund. Condolences may be offered at baierfuneralservices.com.