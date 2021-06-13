RANTOUL — Kenneth G. Roessler, 81, of Rantoul passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Ken lived a very fun filled life and loved sharing it with all the people around him. He thoroughly enjoyed entertaining people and seeing others being entertained.
He and his brother Lawrence started Roessler Construction Company in 1968. They, along with their other family members, helped form a successful corporation that helped touch many people’s lives with the jobs and skilled labor force.
The company developed several subdivisions in Rantoul that include Twin Lakes, Roessler Meadows, Westlin Meadows, the last phases of Indian Hills, and K&L plus R&R in Gifford. They and Robeson Co. developed Golfview Village subdivision and other projects, including the donation of the Rantoul Public Library building.
Kenneth was an active member of his community. He was a village board trustee, president of the Chamber of Commerce and a member of Kiwanis.
He was prior owner of the Willow Pond Golf Course, Caddyshack and Fanmarker restaurants. Ken had the proud achievement of becoming an Eagle Scout, winning Citizen of the Year award, and serving in the Army Reserves.
He was born Feb. 4, 1940, in Urbana. He grew up in Gifford and was proud to be a graduate of the Class of 1958 at Rantoul High School, where he was active in sports and theater.
He enjoyed watching sports and was a big supporter of the Fighting Illini and enjoyed tailgating. Kenneth was a very generous person who liked being around his friends and family and wintering at his condo in Florida.
He is survived by two sons, Kenny W. (Rachel) Roessler and Leo Roessler; four beautiful grandchildren, Alexandra (Vangel) Kasapov, Aleesha and Arianna Roessler, and Matthew Roessler; three brothers and four sisters, Leona Palmer, Beverly (Harold) Frazier, Lawrence (Ellen) Roessler, Bernice (Jim) Frerichs, Karen (George) Dean, Don (Deb) Roessler and Dean (Nancy) Roessler; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents, Werner and Marie (Aden) Roessler of Gifford; his grandparents, Carl and Sophie (Grimm) Roessler and Ehm and Grace (Duden) Aden; and two brothers-in-law, Thomas Palmer and Douglas Royalty.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, at Rantoul American Lutheran Church, 500 Church Drive. A Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. prior to services, also at the church.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.