FARMINGTON, N.M. — Kenneth "Kenny" Ray Spencer, 68, of Farmington, N.M., formerly of Danville, passed away at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at his home.
Kenny was born Dec 3, 1951, to Alma Dean Morris and Francis Gene Navel.
He is survived by his children, Christy Spencer, Melissa (Geral) Scott and Teri Mattingly, all of Danville, and David (Brittany) Spencer and Brenda McMasters, all of Farmington, N.M.; and two brothers, Gary (Billie) Navel of Joplin, Mo., and David Sills of Las Vegas.
Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, two sisters and a great-granddaughter. Kenny loved football (Rams), baseball and NASCAR. He served in the U.S. Army as a mechanic. He loved his family.
There will be no services, and his cremation will take place in Farmington, N.M.