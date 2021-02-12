SAVOY — Kenneth (Kenny) R. Stanford, 93, of Savoy passed away at 12:16 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 10, 2021) at The Villas of Holly Brook, Savoy.
Kenny was born Aug. 10, 1927, in Concordia, Kan., the son of Melvin and Irene (Fagan) Stanford. He married Delores Klein on Nov. 5, 1948, in Wichita, Kan. She passed away July 6, 1965. He married Patricia Lauterbach on Dec. 26, 1968, in Augusta, Kan. She passed away on Feb. 4, 2017.
Kenny is survived by his children, Chris (Julie) Stanford of Mineral, Va., Bruce (Johnna) Stanford of St. John, Kan., Mel (Jan) Stanford of Clinton, Mo., Suzanne Griffith of Wichita, Angie Stanford of Monticello and Zach (Sara) Stanford of Prescott, Ariz.; 12 grandchildren; two granddogs; and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wives and two sisters, Vivian and Dorthea “Dee.”
Kenny retired as the accounting manager for Mobil Oil Corp. in Joliet, and he served in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Tolono, and the Knights of Columbus. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan.
His family always held a special place in his heart. He was a very dedicated and loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather who cherished his family. He led quietly by example with his strong faith.
A rosary service will be at 5:30 p.m. with a visitation from 6 to 7 p.m. to follow Saturday, Feb. 13, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Tolono. Mackey-Wright Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Funeral services will be held the following weekend with Minnis Chapel, Inc. of St. John handling the service and interment in Belpre Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, Tolono. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.