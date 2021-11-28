CHICAGO — Kenneth E. Truelove, 81, formerly of Champaign, died Oct. 27, 2021, in Chicago. From boyhood adventures on the Wabash River to admiring his favorite view of Lake Michigan at his desk near the end, Ken dedicated his life to family, faith and creativity.
Born to Herman and Flora Truelove on Nov. 29, 1939, Ken was raised in Terre Haute, Ind., and graduated from DePauw University in 1961. He met his true love, Theresa, at a campus Christian fellowship potluck. They wed in 1963 and were married until her death in 2018.
Ken had a lifelong commitment to ministry, first studying at the Perkins School of Theology in Dallas and then completing seminary at the Philadelphia Divinity School. Once ordained in the Episcopal Church, his career in the church took him to parishes from Philadelphia to Washington, D.C., then to towns in central Illinois and Indiana, with an adventure serving congregations in the Livingston, Mont., area.
Ken dedicated himself to expanding the welcome of the Episcopal Church and the reach of faith to all, finding greatest satisfaction in strongly supporting those who had been historically marginalized in the church, and sharing space and fellowship with synagogues and churches of other faiths. His vocation also afforded him a very personal honor: He officiated at the weddings of both of his daughters.
An avid book collector with a perpetually curious and imaginative mind, Ken taught himself Hebrew on vacations and was a dedicated student of physics string theory later in life. He prided himself on creative writing that he applied with equal fervor to sermons, holiday letters and frequent tall tales.
Ken loved baseball and although raised a Midwesterner, he was a steadfast follower of Ted Williams with the Boston Red Sox. Ken will be remembered with love and peace by his family, as well as for his frequently articulated and passionately held conviction that round cookies taste better than square bars.
Predeceased by his wife, Theresa W. Truelove, Ken is survived by his two daughters, Elizabeth Truelove McDermott and her husband, Edward McDermott, of Chicago and Rebecca Truelove and her husband, John O’Sullivan, and their son, Bartholomew, of New York; and a brother, James E. Truelove and his wife, Joan Truelove, of Franklin, Ind.
A memorial service will be held at a future date. Burial will be next to his wife at Pine Ridge Cemetery in Loda.
Condolence cards may be sent to the Truelove family at 611 S. Wells St., Apt. 2003, Chicago, IL 60607. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Colorado Episcopal Service Corps and the University of Chicago Medicine Sarswat Amyloid Research as listed under Kenneth Truelove at cremation-society.com.