GRAPEVINE, Texas — Ken Valentine, 76, of Grapevine, Texas, took a final victory lap on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
He was a dedicated son, father, grandfather, brother and friend who never met a stranger.
Ken grew up on his parents' farm in Piatt County near White Heath. He graduated from Monticello High School, where he was known for being a good friend and a tough football and basketball player. After graduation, he attended Illinois State University and returned to Champaign and married Kay Valentine (Hauck). He worked at Pepsi Bottling Company in Champaign, starting as a route driver and quickly advanced to route supervisor. Ken may be best known for his successful dirt-track stock-car racing career in Illinois, beginning at the Champaign County Fairgrounds Friday night races. This is where Ken received the nickname Guido Valentino, racing car 47.
In his mid-20s, Ken started a small waste management company known as Hustlers, and over the next 25 years, grew it to become the largest construction waste hauler in town and had the exclusive recycling/leaf hauling contract with the city of Champaign and University of Illinois. Soon after turning 50, Ken sold his business to Allied Waste and retired, eventually moving to Texas. He came out of retirement, working at the Hilton Hotel in Southlake, Texas, where he was given the name “The Candyman,” sharing candy, a smile, a joke and a story with every visitor he met.
“Kenny” had the ability to find something special in every person he met. Kenny was known for finding ways to help those in need and had a clear memory of everyone he spent time with. He was always willing to lend a hand and first to lend a dollar if needed. Kenny’s generosity was defined in his character, and it transcended to everyone he met. He loved to laugh, and his storytelling was legendary! He will truly be missed by so many.
Ken was preceded in death by his father, Dean H. Valentine, and mother, Averil Lenore Dyson Valentine.
Surviving are his daughters, Rhonda Valentine of Mahomet and Tracy Patton (Valentine), and son-in-law, Chad Patton, of Southlake, Texas; brother, L. Dean Valentine of Champaign; Anita Headley of Naples, Fla.; L. Sue Rodgers of White Heath; Linda Alexander of Monticello; and his wife, Teri Valentine (Johnson) of Grapevine. He is also survived by six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
We would love for you to be a part of celebrating Kenny’s life on Sunday, Nov. 13, at Jupiter’s at the Crossing, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (come and go). You can honor Ken’s memory by “Paying it Forward” the next time you have an opportunity. “No matter what happens in life, be good to people. Being good to people is a wonderful legacy to leave behind.” “God gave us the gift of life; it is up to us to give ourselves the gift of living well” (Voltaire).