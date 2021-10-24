CHAMPAIGN — Kenneth Lloyd Watkin died at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving wife of 44 years, Tanya Gallagher, and his daughter Laura Gallagher Watkin.
Born Nov. 17, 1943, in Manitoba, Canada, he immigrated to the United States and earned graduate degrees at the University of Washington and the University of Wisconsin. He had a distinguished career on the faculties of the University of Wisconsin, the University of Michigan, McGill University and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he held appointments in the College of Applied Health Sciences, the Beckman Institute and the College of Medicine. Additionally, he was the founding Director of the Center on Health, Aging and Disability.
He received national and international awards for his early research on three-dimensional ultrasound and later research on dysphagia, and the use of nanoparticles in medicine and agriculture.
He is survived by his wife, Tanya Gallagher; his daughter, Laura Gallagher Watkin; his granddaughter, Ella Gallagher Watkin; and Margaret and Christopher Potter and grandchildren, Zoe, Lilou, and Kippy.
He was predeceased by his son, Brandon, who served in the U.S. Army.
Ken was a beloved professor, friend, colleague and mentor. He lived life with a positive spirit, a generous and joyful heart, an incredible intellect, and a warm smile that drew people to him, especially students, some who referred to him as a “second father.”
After he retired, he enjoyed fencing, cheering on the Illini, being an involved "Poppy" to his granddaughters, and continued to hone his skills as a master maker of animal-shaped pancakes. Even as repeated strokes chipped away at his functioning, he still started every day telling his wife how much he loved her. He was devoted to his family and will be sorely missed by everyone that knew him.
Please visit the online guest book to leave condolences and learn about services planned for a later date at KenWatkin.Remembered.com. The family intends to start a scholarship in his name. Gifts can be made to the University of Illinois Foundation at uif.uillinois.edu/give. (Please reference Ken’s name under "other.")