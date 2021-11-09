Kenneth Watkin Nov 9, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kenneth Watkin Photo Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHAMPAIGN — A celebration of life for Kenneth Watkin will take place Wednesday, Nov. 17, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Champaign Country Club. We invite attendees to share remembrances of Kenneth. Hors d'oeuvres will be served. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos