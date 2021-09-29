SAVOY — Kenneth Wilkening died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
He was preceded in dealth by his father, Martin Wilkening; mother, Irene (Vic) Ecker; and sister, Eunice "Rusty" Wilkening.
He is survied by his brother Bob (Bev) Wilkening of Arizona; brother Delmar (Deb) Ecker of Buckley; brother Harold (Nancy) Ecker of Loda; and many neices and nephews, as well as great-neices and -nephews.
Ken was a world traveler his entire life. He taught most of his career in Singapore and some in Saudi Arabia. He had a passion for reading and books and was a member of Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church in Champaign.
Ken donated his body to science, and then his remains will be cremated. There will be no service.