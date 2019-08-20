FISHER — Kenneth M. Zahnd, 71, of Fisher passed away on the evening of Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at the Gilman Healthcare Center, Gilman.
He was born March 13, 1948, in Paxton, a son of Herschel and Elda (Eiskamp) Zahnd. He married Ruth Brock on July 3, 2010, in Champaign. She survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Amy Zahnd Spenard of Fisher; three brothers, Terry (Mary) Zahnd of Farmer City, Mark (Donna) Zahnd of Dewey and Lyle (Nancy) Zahnd of Fisher; two stepchildren, Susan (Matt Courtney) Brock of Oklahoma and Michael Brock of Illinois; four grandchildren, Ivey, Alivia, Dalton and DJ; two stepgrandchildren, Jack and Anna Turk; and a great-great-grandson, Jaxson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Darrell.
Kenny drove a semi all his life. He enjoyed spending time with his wife, going to car shows and his four cats. He loved to spend time with all his family and loved being “Uncle Kenny” to all his nieces and nephews. He was a member of Mount Vernon United Methodist Church.
His ashes will be buried at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Willowbrook Cemetery, Fisher.
A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mount Vernon United Methodist Church, Champaign, with the family there to meet friends and family for the hour prior. Pastor Naomi Roberts will officiate.
Memorials may be made to Mount Vernon United Methodist Church.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.