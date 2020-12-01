CLINTON — Kent D. Grider, 58, of Champaign passed away at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at his family home in Champaign.
Private family services were held Monday, Nov. 30, at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, with Pastor Bob Baker officiating. Burial was at Friend’s Creek Cemetery, Argenta.
Memorials may be directed to Goodwill, Champaign.
Kent was born Feb. 9, 1962, in Decatur, the son of Ralph and Albertha (Krall) Grider.
Survivors include his father, Ralph (Karen) Grider of Anchor; siblings, Karla (John) Kendall of Chatham, Kerwin (Vicki) Grider of Weldon, Karen (Terry) Friend of Nokomis, Fla., and Rhonda Benter of LeRoy; nephews, David, Alex, Ben, Wesley, Jack, Kyle and Brody; niece, MacKenzie; and special grandmother, Nellie.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Albertha Grider, and brother, Donald Miller.
Kent was currently employed at Goodwill in Champaign. He enjoyed his work and was liked by all. He also enjoyed playing yard games; especially the New Year’s Day croquet with the Argenta group.