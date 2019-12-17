CATLIN — Kent E. Durbin, 82, well-known Catlin businessman, passed away at 3:24 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at his home.
Kent was born Sept. 12, 1937, in Urbana, to Paul E. and Jeanice Strack Durbin. He married Charlene Halcomb on June 14, 1959, in Farmer City. She survives. Also surviving are: three daughters, Lisa (Lyle) Carlson of Villa Grove, Jill (Larry) Schonert of Fairmount, and Nicole (Kevin) Cheuvront of Fairmount; two sisters, Deana Ester of Farmer City, and Connie Durbin of Clinton; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Kent taught AG and general science at Homer High School and later Jamacia High School. He worked as an agronomist for Allerton Supply Company for 20 years. In 1984 he formed his own soil consulting business, TSM Services Inc. in Catlin. He raised horses for 30 years and enjoyed camping with the family. He was a member of Gideons International and the Calvary Baptist Church, Danville.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church in Danville. Pastor Joe Humrichous to officiate, burial will follow in the OakRidge Cemetery in Catlin. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday at Calvary Baptist Church. Memorials to the Gideons International “Danville Camp” or Calvary Baptist Church in his memory.
The Robison Chapel in Catlin is handling service details. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.