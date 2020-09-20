POTOMAC — Kent Gilonske passed away early on Sept. 13, 2020, in Terra Haute, Ind. He will be cremated and a memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 26 at 1615 E. 500N County Rd., Paxton.
He was born on May 16, 1943, in Paxton to Walter Wallace and Dorothy Mildred Parsons Gilonske. He was raised in the Paxton community and as a youth also spent time with his father's family in Staten Island, N.Y. His father died in WWII. After the war, Dorothy married Robert Tavenner and he help raise Kent. He attended schools in Paxton, where he participated in athletics and the chess club.
Kent married Shirley Mae Lackey in Paxton and they raised a family of four children there. He was a heavy equipment operator and a member of Operators Union 841. KG was also a skilled gunsmith. He loved photography, the outdoors and being out in his Jeep. And also loved to sit and enjoy the wildlife that wandered through his backyard!
Besides his wife, he is survived by his sons Wally (Mary) Gilonske of Hoopeston, Rich (Kim) Gilonske of Hendersonville, Tenn., Bob (Kathy) Gilonske of Terre Haute, Ind., and daughter Janeene (Robert) Bradley of Abilene, Texas. He is also survived by grandchildren Hannah (Adam) Bentley, Hailey Fitch, Lauren Gilonske, Kurtis Gilonske, Bobbie Gilonske, Christine (Nick) Ramsey, Alex (Michael) Powell, Robert Gilonske, Michael Gilonske, Samantha Bradley and Jacob Bradley; and great-grandchildren Keegan and Addy Bentley, Molly Fitch, Charlee Lowe, Lily Ramsey, Gideon Ramsey and Elli Powell.
He is also survived by his siblings, Barb Sage, Elaine Miles, Steve Tavenner, Beverly Jo Black, Corey Tavenner, Dennis Tavenner, Kathy Horton, Gayle Tavenner, Tom Tavenner, Pat Tavenner and Chris Tavenner as well as numerous nieces and nephews. An aunt, Edith Parsons Reynolds, and uncle, Marty Parsons, also survive him.
Kent was considered as a son to Bill and Vera McGlone of Rivesville, W.V. They are both deceased but his special siblings are Billie Kay Yalaz, Dottie Conard, Sherri Sharps and Craig McGlone.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant daughter, Dorothea Mae; his beloved grandmother, Mildred Siddens; as well as two nephews.
Kent was a man who was fun to be around, always telling good stories and making jokes. He cared deeply about his family and friends. They all will miss him greatly.