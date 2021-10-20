BELLFLOWER — Kent Marlin ‟Marty” Callison, 89, of Bellflower passed away at 3:30 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 17, 2021) at Gibson Area Hospital, Gibson City.
His funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, with Deacon John Leonard officiating. Burial will follow in Bellflower Township Cemetery, Bellflower. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Bellflower Lions Club or Bellflower Fire Protection District.
Marty was born on Sept. 7, 1932, in DeWitt, a son of Kent and Ruth Wills Callison. He married Truth Ann Otto on Sept. 21, 1951, in Weedman. She passed away on Jan. 26, 2003.
He is survived by his daughter, Marsha (Steve) Warsaw of Bellflower; son, Jamie (Kay) Callison of Charleston; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Roxee Anderson of Geneseo; and brother, Dan (Kelly) Callison of Searcy, Ark.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Truth Ann Callison; parents, Kent and Ruth Callison; two brothers, Bill and Ronnie Callison; one niece, Piper Nelson; and one nephew, Clint Pendleton.
Marty graduated from Moore Township High School, where he excelled in academics and sports, earning a scholarship to play basketball at ISU. He joined the Navy and married his sweetheart, Truth Ann Otto. Together they farmed the Flanigan Estate for many years. Marty was known for his orneriness and love of family and friends. He was a country music fan and loved dancing, fishing, playing pool and hanging out with friends. He served the Bellflower community he loved as a school board member, township trustee and Little League coach. He was proud to be a 60-year Mason and was a member of the Farmer City Masonic Lodge 710.
Love you Dad. We are all better people because of you.