CHAMPAIGN — Kent O. Weeks, 68, of Champaign passed away at 8:21 a.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Carle Clinic in Urbana.
He was born April 24, 1954, in Urbana, the son of Kenneth and Dorothy (Rewerts) Weeks.
He graduated from Centennial High School in 1972.
Kent was the owner/operator of Chambana Sales and CU Maintenance Inc. in Champaign. He was the vice president of the Champaign County Fair Board and volunteered many hours throughout the years. He was a true fan of Illini football and basketball.
His love of show cars was shown by being a sponsor of the custom car show for the Champaign County Fair Association for 25 years. He was promoter of the Champaign County Speedway, attended NASCAR races and had a great appreciation for dirt-track racing.
Kent enjoyed life and especially spending time with family and friends.
Kent is survived by his life partner, Bobbie Pittman, and her daughter, Krista Pittman; a sister, Deb (Cliff) Naber; a sister-in-law, Deb Weeks; two nephews, Jason (Laura) Naber and Jeremy (Angie) Naber; a niece, Brittany (Trey) Broeker; a great-niece, Maddy Naber; and a great-nephew, Jasper Broeker.
Kent was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Kerry.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, and a celebration of life service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, both at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St. Champaign.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials in honor of Kent to nationalmssociety.org or the Champaign County Fair Association, 1302 N. Coler Avenue, Urbana, IL 61801.