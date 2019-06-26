Kermit Harden Jr., 94, of Urbana died at 10:07 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Meadowbrook Health Center, Urbana.URBANA — Kermit Harden Jr., 94, of Urbana died at 10:07 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Meadowbrook Health Center, Urbana.
Funeral services for the Army veteran will be at 10 a.m. Friday at First Presbyterian Church, 602 W. Green St., Urbana. The Rev. David Oliver Holder will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery, Urbana. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana.