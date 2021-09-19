ST. JOSEPH — Kerrin Kay Overholt, 78, of St. Joseph died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. She passed peacefully surrounded by family.
She was born April 12, 1943, in Peoria to Helen (Kay) & Fred Goings. She was a devoted Certified Nursing Assistant at Burnham Hospital and later the Champaign County Nursing Home, where she retired.
Kerrin was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Overholt.
She is survived by two sons, Doug (Alice) Pettyjohn and Mark Pettyjohn; one grandson, Kyle Pettyjohn; and her beloved dog, Skipper Ray.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, with a memorial service immediately following at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph. There will be no graveside service.
Memorial donations can be made in her honor to the St. Joseph Fire Department.